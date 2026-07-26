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New clear agreement?
Preventing rogue Islamic states from getting nuclear technology sounds like a good idea.
Jul 26
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Arthur Snell
35
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We've got all the time in the world
Asymmetric warfare waged by a despotic regime is an open-ended activity
Jul 21
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Arthur Snell
23
6
The Return of Asymmetric Warfare
The one thing MAGA didn't want was to repeat the neocon wars. Oops
Jul 14
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Arthur Snell
31
5
NATO - the acceptance phase
A post-American NATO is no longer a risk, it's the base case.
Jul 9
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Arthur Snell
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3
14
Italy and America: an offer than could be refused?
Guest post by Francesco Marinari
Jul 4
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Arthur Snell
17
6
Buying the DIP
We waited so long for... this?
Jul 1
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Arthur Snell
28
2
June 2026
America's Oil Rush
The World's Leading Proponent of Climate Denial is Enjoying an Unprecedented Oil Rush. Money talks.
Jun 29
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Arthur Snell
36
9
In the end, it was all about Europe
Almost exactly 10 years from the referendum, Brexit is what makes this country ungovernable
Jun 22
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63
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11
Hormuz and Israeli isolation
The two main outcomes of Trump's disaster in Iran: a collapse in the US-Israel relationship and a confirmation of Iranian control of Hormuz
Jun 19
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Arthur Snell
41
3
10
Three Leopards on the Shirt...
The closest you'll get to a World Cup posting from me
Jun 15
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Arthur Snell
24
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Turning a corner
Has Russia missed its chance of victory in Ukraine?
Jun 10
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Arthur Snell
65
17
Hinterlands
My conversation with Hannah Lucinda Smith
Jun 4
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Arthur Snell
12
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© 2026 Arthur Snell
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