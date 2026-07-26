Not all doom

Not all doom

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judith weingarten's avatar
judith weingarten
7d

Finally, someone has mentioned the 'elephant in the room', the origin of Al Qaeda in Saudi Arabia, regularly supported in early and later manifestations by portions of Saudi society. I am amazed that none of my regular substack writers have brought this up. Thank you, Arthur.

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Stefan Wolff's avatar
Stefan Wolff
7d

Great analysis and one wonders how well this will go down in Tel Aviv, the fiction of the Abraham Accords notwithstanding.

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