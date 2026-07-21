I wrote last week about the asymmetrical nature of America’s war on Iran. As the conflict continues to escalate, the Straits of Hormuz are once more closed and oil prices have shot up by over twenty five per cent since the start of July. One element of this asymmetry is that the Iranians have time and the Americans do not. There are various reasons for this: as a despotic regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran isn’t too worried about the impact of the war on the population or on its popularity. Of course, it has faced mass protests in the recent past, but it is notable that none of these have occurred since America’s latest war and the orgy of killing protesters that was carried out by the regime just beforehand. “Help is on its way,” Trump posted at the time. It wasn’t.

If the funeral of the former Supreme Leader is anything to go by, the regime still has plenty of supporters. Which makes it easier for it to carry on absorbing US strikes, such as the most recent wave of US strikes on civilian infrastructure. For its part, Iran has increased strikes on America’s Arab allies, including Jordan and Kuwait. It has plenty of cheap one-way attack drones, and the ability to make more. It has ballistic missiles and it even has - albeit unclear exactly how much - highly enriched uranium.

But there’s an imbalance here: Iran’s ability to withstand further attacks, both politically and operationally is far greater than America’s, even though Iran has no real ability to strike the US homeland. Trump is running out of time before the mid-terms, oil prices shooting up again are a problem, and the US strategic petroleum reserve currently sits at its lowest level since the 1980s. According to Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), US air defence missile stocks are at critically low levels and it will take until around 2030 to replenish these.

Trump can’t win a war against Iran. What he desperately needs is a lasting peace deal. Unfortunately, he sacked all the experienced negotiators and has a couple of learn-on-the-job amateurs, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, dealing with Iran’s highly experienced and professional diplomatic service. The US finds itself in a hopeless situation against a weak, impoverished country with an unpopular and discredited regime. That’s quite the achievement.