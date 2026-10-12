Less than a month ago, President Donald Trump signed legislation that enabled extensive new sanctions on Russia and threatened to tariff countries that broke the blockade. Named for Trump’s recently deceased ‘friend’ Lindsay Graham (does Trump really have any friends at all?) , many people observed these hawkish policies with approval, wondering if Graham had, as his final act, managed to persuade the President of the need to increase the pressure on Russia.

How wrong we were. Literally days before Trump signed this bill, no doubt proclaiming his respect for the late senator, his envoy Steve Witkoff (another ‘friend’) and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner had undertaken the next phase of their amateurish surrender diplomacy with Vladimir Putin. The pair met Putin in Moscow in the first week of September, with Witkoff gushing that the whole experience would remain among his “incredible memories” and spoke positively of “next steps” towards ending the war, whilst parroting Russian lines about “root causes” of the conflict and claiming (inaccurately) that Russia was making “real progress” on the battlefield. It is now clear what these “next steps” are: the betrayal of Ukraine, of the memory of Lindsay Graham and of the wider West with Trump’s deal to suspend sanctions on Russia’s energy sector and start buying their diesel.

Trump’s claimed rationale (that last word may be misplaced) is that high diesel prices in the US, which are causing his Republican candidates to tank in the polls, are caused by Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries. So, by calling Ukraine to suspend these strikes and importing cheap Russian diesel to the US he thinks he is solving multiple problems at once, whilst also giving himself a boost for the midterm elections. Trump has repeatedly claimed that high diesel prices are caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine, and not his war on Iran. This isn’t true: the primary cause of high diesel prices is Trump’s war with Iran, the blockages in the Straits of Hormuz and the knock-on effects in the Red Sea caused by Iran-aligned Houthi rebels attacking Saudi shipping. The removal of Russian oil from world markets (due to longstanding sanctions) was already priced in. The removal of Middle Eastern oil supplies was not, and has occurred at roughly twice the scale of the Russian supply shock.

So why blame Ukraine when the cause is clearly the Middle Eastern war? In part, of course, because Trump doesn’t believe in taking responsibility. Why admit that your disastrous defeat to a ramshackle Islamic Republic is the cause of your ills when you can blame a heroic European country bravely resisting Russian fascism? But there is of course the deeper reason: Trump’s fealty to Putin, much debated, not fully understood or universally accepted. Nonetheless, no serious person can look at these events and not conclude that the US president has taken a perverse action whose main objective is the enrichment of himself and the Russian oil industry, the further immiseration of Ukraine (the US has once again threatened to pull its intelligence support) and above all, an opportunity for him to demonstrate to his friend in the Kremlin where his true love lies. And just in case we were in any doubt, Trump called on Ukrainians to replace Zelenskyy. Trump’s true colours are definitely showing here. Will his supporters see this, or just be impressed by his diesel surrender deal?

For the background on Trump’s long-term and compromised relationship with Russia, please have a read of this earlier piece: