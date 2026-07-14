In the 2024 Presidential election campaign, JD Vance talked of the risks of a president Kamala Harris sending “our sons and daughters, our young people, to fight in stupid wars”. Vance himself had of course fought (or at least served) in Iraq and he would later write that he returned from Iraq, “skeptical of the war and the ideology that underpinned it.” He has, since the start of his period as vice-president, clearly been a sceptic of Trump’s belligerence, but has been keen to emphasise that the US is no longer involved in “dumb” wars, because there is no question of putting “boots on the ground”. Similarly, the self-described Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, another Iraq veteran, explained that US ambitions in Iran “are not utopian. They are realistic… This is not Iraq, this is not endless… Our generation knows better and so does this president.”

On the face of it, this seems like the biggest contrast between the Trump approach to war and the earlier attempts to reshape the Middle East by the George W Bush era of Republicans. In the post-9/11 wars, hundreds of thousands of US troops went to Iraq and Afghanistan with a mission to reshape those nations, getting involved in the minutiae of changing the countries (even to the point of redesigning the Iraqi flag, to the dismay of most Iraqis). On the other hand, Trump claims to have no interest in how countries run themselves, as long as they do things that America wants. Meanwhile, the Trump administration sees itself as focused on building the American military’s ability to deal with its greatest rival, a rising China, rather than wasting time on bringing democracy to the middle east.

At least, that was the plan. But the Islamic Republic of Iran continues to demonstrate its ability to strike at energy facilities in the Gulf Arab countries. On the day I write this, the President is once again threatening to destroy Iran, declaring that the Straits of Hormuz must be reopened, assuring the world that America can reopen them (they can’t) and oil prices are once again spiking. Meanwhile, Iran clearly still has drones and missiles it can use to prevent shipping pass through the Straits of Hormuz, the Islamic Republic is still in place and nobody knows what has happened to their nuclear stockpiles.

As a record of Trumpian failure it is pretty stark. But in terms of US military aims it also reminds me strongly of the 2003 Iraq war. In that conflict, the original casus belli was the (false) claim that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction. Little different to Trump’s justification for attacking Iran: the (false) claim that it was “weeks away” from being able to make a nuke. The opening few days of the 2003 Iraq war appeared to show the invincibility of US hyper power. The Iraqi army disintegrated, barely firing a shot, and US tanks rolled into Baghdad within three weeks. But initial euphoria turned into dismay as an insurgency developed and swelled into the world’s most violent terror movement, sparking a civil war, regional insecurity and attacks across Europe. It was the asymmetrical nature of the threat - the fact that distinguishing violent insurgent from blameless civilian was almost impossible - that rendered counterinsurgency efforts so difficult and ineffective.

Because US boots are not on Iranian ground, this issue does not arise. But the asymmetry does. On the first day of this war, the US and Israel assassinated the Supreme Leader of Iran, clearly with the intention of this leading to a collapse of the Islamic Republic. The awesome power and reach of the US military and its Israeli ally was clear for all the world to see. And by avoiding putting boots on the ground, Trump was avoiding, so we thought, the risk of an asymmetric insurgency.

No matter. Iran’s asymmetric power is not an ability to strike at US troops (it has managed to kill a few in bases in the Gulf, but this isn’t strategically significant, even if it’s tragic for those involved) but an ability to close the Straits of Hormuz and threaten the Arab Gulf countries with low-tech drones and missiles. It doesn’t matter how much the US has a massive conventional military advantage over Iran, just as it did over Iraq in 2003, if it cannot prevent the Iranians from holding world oil markets to ransom.

We thought we were back in an era of interstate warfare, rather than wars fought against non-state actors such as Al-Qaida and the Islamic State. But did asymmetric warfare ever go away? Not where Iran was concerned. The Iranians learned their tactics by fighting a proxy war against the US military in Iraq and in other regional conflicts in places like Yemen and Syria. It is because Iran’s revolutionary state behaves rather like a militia or a terror group that it is able to fight in this asymmetric manner, its leadership widely distributed, its structures more organic than formal. Even with the most intelligent leaders, this would be a near impossible conflict for the Americans to win. As it is, they have Donald Trump. For a man who defined his politics in opposition to the neocon wars of the early 2000s, it is a sad irony that he has created the perfect circumstances for a revival of the very strategy that did for the Americans in Iraq.