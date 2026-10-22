I don’t think we knew back then the extent to which there was state-sponsored interference in the British democratic process. But I asked a question coming in to Downing Street. Well, was there interference in the 2016 referendum from Russia And I’ve had the clear answer that yes, there was. Andy Burnham

Andy Burnham, speaking on The Rest is Politics said something that should be uncontroversial. A question about whether Russia interfered in the Brexit referendum and the “clear answer” that it did.

The response to this fairly simple statement was a media uproar. The BBC turned for comment to something it described as a “a pro-Brexit campaign group” called Britain Unbound. This is in fact a for-profit limited company that appears to have minimal support or reach, for example with a Twitter following in the low hundreds and a staggering 12 (yes, a total of 12 followers) on Bluesky. Nonetheless, this obscure entity, which counts such luminaries as Mark Francois, David Frost, Chris Grayling and David Starkey on its advisory board, was given a platform by the BBC to respond to the Prime Minister’s comments with the statement that this was “another crude attempt to undermine the legitimacy of the decision that the British people made in 2016”.

In the obssessive corners of the British media there wasn’t even an attempt to find balance. Writing in The Spectator Noa Hoffman dismissed Burnham’s “bogus claims”. And a man now largely forgotten but who was once Prime Minister of the United Kingdom called Boris Johnson declared that “as soon as” he had become Foreign Secretary he had asked this question and been told there was “no evidence of any successful interference”. Johnson’s conclusion: “Either the security services have changed their view - which would be very odd - or Burnham is lying.”

To be accused of lying by Boris Johnson is an intriguing phenomenon. Perhaps a little like being accused of economic mismanagement by Liz Truss or having Donald Trump tell you you’re covering up the truth about Jeffrey Epstein. But Johnson has a way with words, and he indulges in a rhetorical sleight of hand here that serves him well. He tells us there was “no evidence of any successful interference” [my emphasis], which is not what Burnham had stated. Merely that the interference took place.

And on that point there is no doubt whatsoever. It has been widely reported that hundreds of thousands of Russian bot accounts posted pro-Brexit messages on social media in the run-up to the Brexit vote. And Russian state propaganda channels such as RT were openly pro-Brexit. A more complicated part of this story is what other actions might have taken place: did Russian money flow to prominent Brexit financiers whose source of wealth remains a mystery? Did Russian diplomats and spies based in London who met regularly with leaders of the Brexit campaign have any influence on those leaders? Does the fact that Boris Johnson made his decision to back Brexit in the presence of a family member of a prominent KGB officer have any significance, a family member who was later rewarded by Johnson with a peerage? Or is it just one of a set of extraordinary coincidences involving Brexit and Russia?

Perhaps it doesn’t matter. After all, as many have insisted, “There was attempted interference, but it wasn’t successful.” Perhaps the most credible messenger of this view is the current Director-General of MI5, Sir Ken McCallum, who stated, in a rare public speech, “There is a really important difference between interference attempted and outcome swayed.” Russia is always trying to interfere, but if it didn’t have any real impact, does it really matter?

Well, there seem to be two answers to this question - on a matter of principle, we probably should care about Russian interference in the most important political decision taken in this country in recent years, whatever its impact. But there’s also a more immediate question - how would we know whether this Russian interference was successful? Because Boris Johnson says it wasn’t? Or because the head of MI5 hinted that it might not have been (worth noting that he didn’t rule out the possibility in his public statements on the matter, just emphasised, as you might expect for a someone in his job, the importance of not conflating two different things)?

Here’s the answer to that all-important question: we don’t know. No British state entity, whether the intelligence services, the Home Office, or some other formal body, has carried out an inquiry into the matter. When the Russia Report of Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee was finally published (after Boris Johnson had done his utmost to block its release) people eagerly rushed to text to find out what the intelligence agencies thought about whether the Russians had interfered in Brexit. And the answer was unbelievable: “The written evidence provided to us appeared to suggest that HMG had not seen or sought evidence of successful interference in UK democratic processes or any activity that has had a material impact on an election, for example influencing results.” The British state has never actually tried to find out. Boris Johnson doesn’t know the answer, Ken McCallum doesn’t know the answer, Andy Burnham doesn’t know the answer (and he didn’t claim that he did). Anyone claiming to know the answer is either misinformed or misleading.

Boris Johnson claimed he had asked “the same question” back in July 2016; since no formal assessment had been made when the ISC reported in 2021, it’s clear that no formal assessment had been made when Johnson asked. Any reply he received was an informal, off-the-cuff response. As was this more recent response from the head of MI5. And it’s easy to see why those charged with protecting our national security might want to downplay the impact of an attempt by a foreign adversary to interfere in our politics.

There’s a wider phenomenon here: a tendency for the British state, whether its politicians or its senior officials, to baby-talk to the citizenry. The government won’t level with the people about the threats to our national security and infrastructure, the parlous state of our armed forces, or these deeper questions around the impact of Russia’s activities on our democracy. I believe the British people are capable of hearing the truth.