We are three years from the awful events of October 7, when Hamas militants broke through supposedly impregnable security barriers and went on an indiscriminate killing spree in Israel, killing 1,200, mostly civilians, the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust. And Israel’s response has been also indiscriminate and genocidal, leading to the deaths of at least 74,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

Recently updated Google satellite images of Gaza have gone viral, undermining the claim that Israel’s military are concerned to minimise civilian casualties, as does a new documentary by Israeli film-makers in which members of the Israeli military and intelligence services described their approach: “The goal was quantity [of targets], not quality”. As another interviewee in the film observes: “if you can kill 20 people per junior member [of Hamas], and there are tens of thousands of members”, well, you can all do the maths. And of course, plenty of senior Israeli officials and former officials, from the National Security Minister to the former head of Military Intelligence, have been blatant about their belief that a mass killing of Palestinians is “necessary”.

Precision strikes? Updated Google imagery of Rafah

On the obvious level represented by the imagery above, the October 7 massacre was a disaster for Hamas, leading to mass killings, epic destruction in Gaza, intensification of settlement activity in the West Bank and a wider series of wars within the Middle East, stretching into Lebanon, Yemen and Iran. But from a completely cynical perspective, there may have been beneficiaries. One of Hamas’s motivations was to prevent a diplomatic rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Israel, which was being negotiated in 2023. Three years on, there looks to be no chance of Saudi Arabia sealing such a deal, and the Saudis’ relations with the United States have also been damaged by the crisis. Iran’s control of Hormuz, pushing up energy prices, has been excellent news for Iran’s ally Russia. Indeed, so worried is Trump about high diesel prices that he has begged the Ukrainians to stop targeting Russian refineries (in doing so, he hopes to draw attention away from his own actions that put Iran in control of the Persian Gulf).

As events in the Middle East have shown, October 7 has proved a boon to extremists: to those that want Palestinians exterminated, or to those that want Israel wiped off the map. In the latter camp are the Green Party of England and Wales, whose recent “Zionism is Racism” motion calls for the establishment of a “single democratic Palestinian State in all of historic Palestine”. This means the disestablishment of the State of Israel and taking a big chunk out of Jordan as well. In the United States, the MAGA movement is descending into extreme antisemitism; here in Britain, antisemitic attacks have become depressingly common.

Happy Birthday, Mr President

In addition to extremists on both sides of the Israel - Palestine issue, another beneficiary of the ensuing chaos has been Vladimir Putin. American focus on Ukraine was much diminished after October 7, reducing the pressures on Moscow. The sinister coincidence that October 7 is Putin’s birthday led some to conclude that Hamas had undertaken the attacks as a gift to the man in the Kremlin. After all, Hamas leadership figures had visited Moscow earlier in 2023 and there is some evidence that Russian support may have benefitted Hamas. But the idea that such a high risk attack would have been specifically built around Putin’s birthday seems implausible, given all the other factors weighing on the timing.

But such ‘presents’ for Putin are not without precedent. In 2006, the Russian journalist and human rights activist Anna Politkovskaya was shot dead in the lift at her central Moscow apartment block. The killing occurred on October 7 and in this case it appears to be no coincidence that it was Putin’s birthday. Politkovskaya had relentlessly probed Putin’s rule and the ways in which his security forces had retaken control of Russia. Her killing by Chechen gangsters operating on behalf of the FSB was, in the view of many, a birthday gift for Putin. This year, he received birthday wishes from Kim Jong-Un, who referred to his “dear friend” in the Kremlin. And Russia’s military celebrated their boss by attacking civilian targets in Ukraine, killing 12 and injuring 40. Hamas’s attacks and Israel’s disproportionate response may not have been a present, but they have certainly proved a gift to Putin.