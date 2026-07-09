Not all doom

Not all doom

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USIBARIS's avatar
USIBARIS
Jul 9

https://substack.com/@usibaris477395/note/c-100909508?r=17x3tm

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Andrew Kitching's avatar
Andrew Kitching
Jul 9

I worry about the mid terms. ICE has had a huge increase in its budget, and I see trouble ahead.

Also, how much can we trust the current CIA and FBI when that have Trump stooges in charge? Not to mention Hegseth and Vance's pro Russian stance

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